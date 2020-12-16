Robert Williams

ROBERT JOSEPH "BOBBY-JOE" WILLIAMS, 89, formerly of Charleston, WV passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the Seasons Place in Lewisburg, WV.
Bob was born on October 26, 1931, to the late Farland and Violet Williams in Mahan, WV. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Betty (Loveday) Williams, brother, Shirley Ross Williams and sister, June Francis Ramsey. Bob is survived by his sister, Judith Mary Jordan of Orlando, FL, daughter, Susan Crawford (Roger) of Daytona Beach, FL, granddaughters, Kellie Crawford (Umar) and Erica Gunnoe (Andrew), and two great-grandchildren.
Bob was in the United States Army and proudly served in Korea during the war. After returning home, he started his successful sales career with the Carnation Company. He and Betty took many wonderful road trips together as he covered a large sales territory throughout the mid-Atlantic region for the Gift Box Corporation of America. After his retirement, Bob and Betty moved to Point Pleasant, WV, where he started a successful lawncare business to keep him busy outdoors. Bob epitomized the uppermost standards of his own motto, "be friendly, kind, and courteous" in every interaction he had with others, both personal and professional.
Bob was very proud to be a West Virginian. He knew it to be the most beautiful state and spent time sharing its many treasures with his wife, daughter and granddaughters over the years. Bob loved to fish, hunt and was an avid golfer. One of his proudest moments (often retold) was when he recorded a hole-in-one while in Texas.
The family would like to thank Greenbrier Valley Hospice and the staff at Seasons Placefor the compassionate care provided throughout Bob's time there. Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, WV, are assisting the family with arrangements.
