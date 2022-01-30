ROBERTA BURFORD GUTHRIE, 95 years old of Charleston, WV went to be with Jesus on January 24, 2022. Born February 6, 1926 to Ollie and Lela Boggess Burford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Guthrie, Jr., daughter, Beverly Guthrie Pridemore, and 11 of her siblings.
She is survived by brother, Delano Burford, Sons; Bobby, Larry "Bunkey", Gary "Dickie" (Beth), Doug, (Kelly), Daughters, Bonnie Pritt (Danny), Karen Walker (Alan), Tammy Stonestreet, Kimberly Lyles, Missy Guthrie, 21 Grandchildren, 29 Great Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was the oldest member of Rich Fork Baptist Church, Charleston, WV. She was a loving mother and grandmother who welcomed all the neighborhood children into her home. She was known for her quick-wit and love for politics. Special thanks to her daughter, Missy Guthrie and granddaughter, Lindsay Vanoy for taking such special care of her over the last few years of her life.
Funeral Services will be 12 Noon Tuesday February 1, 2022 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with her Pastor David VanHorn officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Guthrie Family Cemetery, Kanawha Two Mile, Charleston, WV.