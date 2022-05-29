Roberta C. Smith Woods

ROBERTA SMITH WOODS' graceful, luminous, beautiful soul departed her earthly body on the morning of Monday, May 23, 2022. She was smiling as she transitioned to be with the LORD and her dearly departed.
Roberta was born in Elyria Township, Ohio on September 15, 1925 to Lillie Mae Fallon Jones Smith and Austin F. Smith. She moved to Pinson, Alabama around 1932. Her family survived The Great Depression and moved to West Virginia afterwards.
She met her husband, Freddie E. Woods, in West Virginia. When he returned from Army Service in World War II, they were married in Tad, WV on Campbells Creek. They settled in Pinch.
Roberta lived in Pinch, West Virginia most of her life. Shortly after her 90th birthday, she and her daughter moved to Los Lunas, New Mexico to live down the street from their family.
Roberta's love and service to others was exemplary. She had the kindest soul and extended to others grace and care beyond measure. She excelled at making others feel special, and catered to the whims of her friends and family. She was determined to be there for people no matter what. She enjoyed the company of others, and always was available to hang around a dinner table, or anywhere to just talk. She was a fabulous cook. Her biscuits were the best and her fried squirrel and hot dog chilli were delicious. She lived her life by this verse: Proverbs 11:25 NIV A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.
She was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Pinch, WV. She enjoyed swimming and having a picnic. She loved walking and exploring in the outdoors.
Roberta is preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Edward Woods; her son, Arthur Dee Woods and daughter Thelma Louise Woods (all laid to rest at Tyler Mountain Cemetery, Cross Lanes, WV). Her parents passed before her and are laid to rest at Davis Creek Road Cemetery. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Delbert Jones (Gertrude Williams), and Evelyn Smith Price (Everett).
She is survived by her children, Rodney (Sandra) Woods and Sue Woods. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kristine Taylor (Manuel Gonzalez), and Kimberly (Jeremiah) Montoya and great grandchildren, Dillon Taylor, Gabrielle Montoya, Isaac Montoya, and Asher Montoya.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or https://www.cff.org/donate
Visitation will be 6 - 8 p.m., on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview, WV.
Funeral service will follow on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 11 a.m., and she will be laid to rest at Tyler Mountain Gardens Cemetery in Cross Lanes, WV.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.