ROBERTA ELAINE CUNNINGHAM BECKETT, 93, She died peacefully at home. Service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Burial will follow in Blaine Memorial Cemetery, Cottageville. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday, August 16, 2021, at the funeral home. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV.

