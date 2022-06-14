Thank you for Reading.

Roberta Gandee
ROBERTA GANDEE, 79, of Nitro passed away peacefully on June 11, 2022, following a short illness.

She was born October 10, 1942 to the late Robert and Thelma Pitman.

Roberta grew up on Tyler Mountain and was a 1961 graduate of Dunbar High School.

As a long time member of the Nitro Church of Christ, Roberta enjoyed the fellowship of her church family and always was appreciative of the friendships shared.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Gandee.

Roberta is survived by her daughter, Elaine Gandee; grandson, Daniel Gandee; brothers, Robert Pitman, II and Steve Pitman; nieces, Trebor Sutler and Sarah Pitman; and nephew, Jacob Pitman.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Friends may visit one hour prior to service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roberta's memory to the Nitro Church of Christ, 20 Main Ave, Nitro, WV 25143.

Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

www.kellerfuneralhome.net

