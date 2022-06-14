Roberta Gandee Jun 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROBERTA GANDEE, 79, of Nitro passed away peacefully on June 11, 2022, following a short illness.She was born October 10, 1942 to the late Robert and Thelma Pitman.Roberta grew up on Tyler Mountain and was a 1961 graduate of Dunbar High School.As a long time member of the Nitro Church of Christ, Roberta enjoyed the fellowship of her church family and always was appreciative of the friendships shared.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Gandee.Roberta is survived by her daughter, Elaine Gandee; grandson, Daniel Gandee; brothers, Robert Pitman, II and Steve Pitman; nieces, Trebor Sutler and Sarah Pitman; and nephew, Jacob Pitman.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Friends may visit one hour prior to service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roberta's memory to the Nitro Church of Christ, 20 Main Ave, Nitro, WV 25143.Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.www.kellerfuneralhome.net Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Roberta Gandee Dunbar High School Funeral Home Nitro Church Of Christ Keller Donald Gandee Daniel Gandee Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Ernest “Ernie” Rhodes James “Little” Daugherty Donna Louise (Samms) Short Blank Douglas Edward Hudson Paul Wayne Simmons Archie Dale Skiles Keith Edward Bailey Edith Augusta Minner McCormick Carol Lou Pettry Garlow Kimberly S. Chaney Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 14, 2022 Daily Mail WV Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says Seeking solidarity: West Side community event to address gun violence Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort