ROBERTA HART WOODS, 93, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on May 26, 2020. She was married to her childhood sweetheart and love of her life, Milton Woods Jr., for 60 years.

Roberta had a heart for service and spent her entire career as an educator working toward equity, and inclusion within her community. Roberta's most treasured title throughout her life was "Nana."

Those who knew Roberta knew that she was an avid writer. Roberta authored three books of short stories and wrote weekly columns for The Nicholas Chronicle until age 90. She was well-known for her quick wit and her kind and generous heart, both of which you see throughout her writing.

Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, husband, and son Kelly Woods. Roberta is survived by her daughter, Mary Louise Woods Groves (Vaughn), and many beloved grandchildren, great - grandchildren, great - great - grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In light of COVID-19, a family only gravesite service was held on May 31.

