ROBERTA SUE KARICKHOFF CORE, of Elkins, WV died on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.
She was born in Keyser, WV on August 10, 1939, the daughter of the late Robert R. Karickhoff and Rosa T. "Macie" Queen Karickhoff.
Her husband David L. Core preceded her in death. Her sister, Virginia "Gingy" Westfall also predeceased her. She is survived by one sister, Elizabeth Ann Smith of Glenville, WV; a brother and sister in law, R. Thomas Karickhoff and Mary Karickhoff of Sutton, WV; a brother in law, Thomas C. Westfall of St. Louis, MO; and several nieces and nephews.
Sue was a 1957 graduate of Philippi High School. She received an associated arts degree from Potomac State College in 1959; a BS degree from West Virginia University in 1961; a master's degree and a Ph.D. degree in biochemistry from West Virginia University in 1965 and 1967, respectively; and a doctor of jurisprudence from West Virginia University in 1977.
She worked at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology in Washington, D.C., as an instructor of Biochemistry at West Virginia University Medical Center in Morgantown, and as the head of the Charleston Foundation Laboratory for Cancer Research at West Virginia University Medical Center. Following graduation from law school she practiced law in Morgantown with her late husband David L. Core from 1977 to 1979. In 1979 she became the first female attorney in Elkins, WV when she opened her own office as a sole practitioner. She retired from the practice of law in Elkins in 1999.
In accordance with Sue's request there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, Sue requests that any donations in her memory be made to the charity of the donor's choice.