ROBIN A. HOLDREN-SLACK, 68, of Belle, W.Va., passed away on July 28, 2020.
She was born at Cannelton, W.Va., on August 4, 1951, to the late Walter Phillip Holdren Sr. and Janie M. (Lowe) Holdren.
Robin was predeceased by her only child, Annette Williams.
Robin is survived by brothers Sam Holdren (Nancy) of Zephyrhills, Fla., James R. Holdren of Aiken, S.C.; sister, Anna C. Nichols (Don) of Rand, W.Va.; granddaughter, Katelyn Williams of Virginia; one great-grandson, Jaxson Williams of Virginia; and many nieces and nephews far and near who loved her dearly.
Robin will be laid to rest next to her daughter, with private graveside services, at Lakewood Cemetery in Virginia.
Storke Funeral Home in Bowling Green, Va., is in charge of Robin's burial arrangements.