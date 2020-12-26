ROBIN ANDERSON 62, of Sissonville, WV went home to be with the Lord on December 21, 2020.
Robin was preceded in death by her loving husband Ronnie Anderson of 43 years. She is survived by her daughters April (Bobby) Maddox of Lafayette, IN, Karen (Jeremy) Pridemore of Sissonville, WV, and Rhondell (Brian) Anderson of London, England; grandchildren Briana, Joshua (Skyler), and Jonathan Maddox, Kole and Austin Pridemore, Sabrina, Ronnie, and Zander Anderson; Sister Terri Walker and brother Mike Jones and a host of family and friends.
Robin was born on November 19, 1958 in Charleston, WV. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved cooking for, taking care of, and spending time with her family. She extended her nurturing nature to everyone around her. She was a member of Guthrie Baptist Church where she loved attending.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 28 at Long & Fisher Funeral Home in the mausoleum at 11 am. Funeral service will begin at 12pm with Melvin Sizemore officiating.