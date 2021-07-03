ROBIN ARMSTRONG II, 23 of Charleston, WV passed away June 23, 2021. Born, April 15, 1998 he was the first child to Stephanie and Robin Armstrong, Sr.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Freddie A. Willey; paternal grandfathers, James Armstrong, Sr. and Leo "Slick" Parks; paternl grandmother, Katherine Armstrong; uncles, James "Stevie" Lynch and O'Dell Parks Sr. and cousin Alexandrea Anderson.
Robin was a loving son who loved his family, a true friend and his beautiful smile lit up every room he entered. Although his life was cut short, Robin will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
Robin is survived by his parents, Stephanie and Robin Armstrong Sr.; sister, Madeline Ivy Armstrong; maternal grandmother, Barbara Willey; aunts Angie Anderson, Lisa Parks-Gist, Diana Pratt, Selena Parks and Tammy Rucker; uncles, Bryan Anderson, Fletcher Gist, Leo Parks Jr., and Margoretti "Major" Rucker and a host of loving cousins and friends.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, and a Celebration of Life and balloon release will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 7 p.m., at the East End Community Park on Dixie Street.
