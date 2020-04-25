Robin D. Hammer

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the celebration of life for ROBIN D. HAMMER, planned for Saturday, April 25, 2020, has been cancelled. An online celebration will be held instead at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 15. Instructions for participation will be posted on Robin's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ robin.hammer.10) a few days before the event. We hope all will be able to attend.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, April 25, 2020

Chappelle, James - Noon, streaming live, see obituary.

Cooper, Christopher - 1 p.m., Lovejoy Cemetery, Palermo.

Dotson, Evelyn - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.

Grubb, Mary - Noon, O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.