Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the celebration of life for ROBIN D. HAMMER, planned for Saturday, April 25, 2020, has been cancelled. An online celebration will be held instead at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 15. Instructions for participation will be posted on Robin's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ robin.hammer.10) a few days before the event. We hope all will be able to attend.
Funerals for Saturday, April 25, 2020
Chappelle, James - Noon, streaming live, see obituary.
Cooper, Christopher - 1 p.m., Lovejoy Cemetery, Palermo.
Dotson, Evelyn - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.
Grubb, Mary - Noon, O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.