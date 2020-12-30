ROBIN G. YOUNG 62, of South Charleston passed away on Saturday December 26, 2020 at the home of her sister Melissa Young of Cedar Grove.
She was a retired Member and Officer of the Communications Workers of America Local #2001 for over 40 years.
Robin was preceded in death by her Father Edward "Prune" Young. And the Love of her life Roger Kerns.
Robin is survived by her Loving Mother Phyllis Young, sister Melissa Young and Brad, brother John Young and his wife Jennifer, several Nieces and nephews Kimberly Sienicki, Scott Young and Nick Confere her Angel Baby Christiana, great niece's Karley, Amya, great nephews Aiden, Nolan, Logan and Braxton, and a host of other Family members and friends.
Private Family Services will be held on Thursday December 31, 2020 at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Minister Roz Williams officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum.
In lieu of Flowers donations may be made to Kanawha Hospice 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West Charleston, WV 25387.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Young Family