ROBIN JULENE AKERS WALKER, 64 of Hurricane, went to be with the Lord on October 9, 2021, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Robin was born August 15, 1957, the youngest child of the late Ed and Jewell Akers of Mt. Carbon. She was preceded in death by her brothers Alonzo, Johnny, Donald, and Tom Akers. Sisters Karen Hunt, Charlene Bird, Susie Kelly and niece Paula Akers.
She was a lifelong resident of the Montgomery area, and she never met a stranger. Her beauty and personality will truly be missed by all who knew her. She was an exceptional mother and an even better Nana.
Left to cherish her memory is her partner Jerry Snyder of Smithers. Her daughters Chastity Cavender and partner AJ Brown of Hurricane. Candi Shull, her husband Justin with their children Trenton, Cadian, Donovan, Jace, and her namesake Elliana Julene Shull all of Hurricane. Her only son Billy James Akers, his wife Susan and their children Brianna, Brittany, Dekodah, and Conor Akers of Hurricane. Brother Tony Akers and wife Debbie of Kimberly and sister Gail Spears of Lorain, Ohio, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday October 16, 2021 at 1 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery with Rev. Brenda Neal officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow. Visitation will be held from 11 to 1 p.m., with a celebration of life dinner immediately following burial at the Union Hall in Cannelton, WV.
Her family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Kodiyan and staff at CAMC Cancer Center for their exceptional care and especially to her favorite guy Tyson for making every day brighter for us and our mom. We appreciate you all so much.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com