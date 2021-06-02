ROBIN LANE WALKER, 56, of Dunbar, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday May 27, 2021 at home.
He was born June 5, 1964 in Spencer, West Virginia, a son of the late Garnard and Betty Parsons Walker. He was formerly employed by the U.S. Postal Service and more recently was a driver for KRT.
Robin is survived by his siblings, Bridgett Walker of Charleston, West Virginia, Terry Walker of Kernersville, North Carolina, and Randall Walker of Spencer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Valerie Walker; his son, Casey Walker, and his brothers, David and Kevin Walker.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30am on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer with Pastor Mark Wood officiating. Visiting will be one hour prior to the service. A burial at a later date will take place at the Walker Chapel Cemetery near Spencer.