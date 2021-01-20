ROBIN LEE JOHNSON age 63 of Mt Olive was born July 25, 1957 to the late Garnet Scott and Beaulah Blake Scott. She died January 18, 2021 peacefully at home after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her parents and on brother Rodney Scott.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Carmalena "Carmie" (Timothy) Fields, Son Scott (Christina) Johnson all of Mt. Olive, 6 grandchildren Andrew Johnson, Summer Proctor, of Merissa Simpson, Brandon Harville , Hunter Harville and Jason Johnson; 3 great-grandchildren Autumn Proctor, Caralena Lockard and Grayson Allen Pennington (on his Way)' sisters Shirley McNabb of Smithers, Patsy Hapner of Indiana, Bonitta Huebner of Indiana, Sharon Hapner of Indiana and Cora Parker of Glasgow; brother Roger Scott of Boomer; several nieces and nephews.
Robin was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and Mother-in-Law and she will be missed by her family deeply.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later time. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements and expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome@gmail.com