ROBIN MONOHAN STEPHENSON, 62, of Kanawha City, passed away on March 29, 2021. A graveside service will begin at 12, Sat., April 3, 2021, at the Mt. Alpha Cemetery, Kanawha City with visitation at 11 am. Social distancing and wearing of masks is required. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Snodgrass Funeral Home, 4122 MacCorkle Ave., SW, So. Charleston, WV 25309 or contribute to the GoFundMe Account gf.me/u/zpckbm set up to assist with services. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.