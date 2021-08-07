On Wednesday August 4, 2021, ROBIN PERDUE, loving wife, and mother of three children passed away at age 62. Robin was born on September 5, 1958 in Montgomery, WV to Ray and Margaret Rapp. She was raised in the community of Hughes Creek, WV and graduated from Dupont High School. She received two degrees in business administration from the University of Southern New Hampshire, and work in related job positions for over 40 years. She married Kevin Perdue on October 8, 1977. They raised three sons - Kevin Jr., Dennis, and Jeremy.
Robin was a fiercely strong willed and independent person but also had an extremely giving and loving spirit. She was considered a rock to those close to her and valued loyalty to family and friends above anything else. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and going to yard sales and camping were her favorite hobbies. She also loved to listen to music, and you would always find her watching an old black and white movie. Robin loved to learn and was a member of six honor societies during her time in college.
Robin was preceded in death by her father Ray, and her mother, Margaret.
She is survived by her husband Kevin, her three children, Kevin Jr., Dennis and Jeremy, her grandchildren Griffin, Mason, Colten, Taylor, Julia, Kaylee, brothers Dennis and Larry, her sister Dian, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was also survived by her two best friends Wanda Mooney and Debbie Reid, whom she considered to be sisters.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The world is a diminished place without her presence.
Service will be at 2 p.m., on Monday, August 9, 2021, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastor Gary H. Tucker officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m., till time of service at the funeral home on Monday.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com