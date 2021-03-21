ROCKY JOE NELSON 47, of Danville, WV, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
He was born May 2, 1973 to the late James and Faye Nelson of Wharton and Madison, WV
Rocky was married to Teressa Pauley Nelson and they resided in Danville, WV. His family includes his two children, Rocky Joe II (Savannah) and LeAnna Faye Perkins (Dylan) all of Mason; stepchildren, Christopher Smith of Hamlin and Blake Smith of Huntington; grandchildren, Ardella Faye Perkins of Mason, Breanna and Steven Beach of Hamlin and he was expecting another granddaughter in August; silbings, Jim Nelson (Pat) of Madison, Donny Nelson (Alice) of Foster, Rhonda Sutphin (Russell) of Van, and David Nelson (Lisa) of Julian. His late father in law Robert Pauley and surviving mother in law Madeline Pauley of Danville, brother in law, Robert Pauley (Angela) of Kentucky, and sister in law Crystal Fowler (Bucky) of Danville, also several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
He was a supervisor of Security for Alpha Coal and a Service Technician with Nelson Heating and Cooling.
Rocky loved weekends at his camp in Summersville and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a Christian and attended Cox's Fork Freewill Baptist Church. Rocky loved life and his great big happy family.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with Pastor Harley Egnor officiating. Burial will follow in Family Gardens, Madison, WV.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
