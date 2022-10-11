DR. RODDY MERL CONRAD, 81, of Charleston, WV left this world on October 9, 2022. He died a sudden but peaceful death at home. Our hearts are broken.
He was born on July 29, 1941 in Davidson, Oklahoma and grew up in a farming community. He attended Southern Oklahoma State University for his undergraduate degree in Chemistry and the University of Southern California for his Ph.D. in Aeronautical Physics. At the age of 78 he completed his MS in Environmental Sciences at Marshall University.
Dr. Conrad was retired from Dupont at Belle, WV and Bayer at Institute, WV. He continued to do consulting work after his retirement.
Besides his loving wife of 35 years, Elizabeth, he leaves many family and friends.
A service to Honor the Life of Dr. Conrad will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 14, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Nitro, WV with Father Chapin. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, October 13, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2219 22nd St, Nitro, WV 25143.
Memories of Dr. Conrad may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.