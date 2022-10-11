Thank you for Reading.

Roddy Merl Conrad
DR. RODDY MERL CONRAD, 81, of Charleston, WV left this world on October 9, 2022. He died a sudden but peaceful death at home. Our hearts are broken.

He was born on July 29, 1941 in Davidson, Oklahoma and grew up in a farming community. He attended Southern Oklahoma State University for his undergraduate degree in Chemistry and the University of Southern California for his Ph.D. in Aeronautical Physics. At the age of 78 he completed his MS in Environmental Sciences at Marshall University.

