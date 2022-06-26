RODERICK "ROD" P. BROWN 94, of St. Albans, WV went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at his residence.
He was born at Olcott, WV to the late Leslie R. and Eula Griffith Lawrence Brown. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Norine Hunt Brown; son, Greg Brown; brothers, Gene, Glenn and Breck Brown.
Surviving are his loving son and daughter-in-law, Roderick P. (Roddy) and Donna Brown; brother, Morris (Kay) Brown; daughter-in-law, Robin Brown; sister-in-law, Andrea Brown and 6 grandchildren, Chad (Amanda) Brown of Willow Park, TX, Ryan (Sarah) Brown of Hurricane, WV, Courtney Brown of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Justin (Jamee) Brown of Hurricane, WV, Daniel Brown of Centerton, AR, Leslie Brown of Hurricane, WV and 6 great grandchildren, Michael, Brook, Carly, Colton, Luke and Hailee Brown.
He was an active, devoted, member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church, where he ushered and served on various committees for over 60 years. Service the Lord, his family and those in need was his greatest attribute and where he received the most joy. He will be remembered for his firm hand shake and always giving heart.
He loved diamonds (Baseball Diamonds). He coached St. Albans Eastern Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball. He played third base for the South Charleston Post 94 American Legion State Champions in1945. He was retired shipping supervisor form FMA for 40 years and retired installer for Jefferds Corporation in St. Albans working for his son Greg. His favorite thing to do during retirement was being the Hurricane HS Baseball team's biggest fan.
Special thanks to Diana Sizemore (Amedisys) and Julie Budinger (CAMC CHF) for the Blessing they were to Dad... also special thanks to Lisa Hoffman (CAMC) who was always there for him - he said she was like an Angel. Also great thanks to Dr. Bradshaw Wazir (Dad was his first patient) and his wife Karen for their care and compassion for Dad for many years,
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at St. Peters United Methodist Church, 2601 Forrestal Ave., St. Albans, WV with Pastor Kara Rowe and Rev. Paul Mateer officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the funeral service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Peter's United Methodist Church, In Memory of Roderick P. Brown, 2601 Forrestal Ave., St. Albans, WV 25177.
You can visit Rod's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Brown family.