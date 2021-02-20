Rodman E. Stapler

RODMAN E. "ROD" STAPLER of Charleston, passed away, Monday, February 15, 2021 at CAMC Memorial.
He was born August 28, 1952 to the late Edward Russell and Dorothy Parker Stapler. Also preceding him in death was his sister, Deborah High.
Rod retired from Dana Transport and Kanawha County Schools as a bus driver. He was also a Marine Corp. Veteran.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Phyllis Shamblin Stapler; sons, Rodman Jr. (Alisa) of Charleston and Brian (Shannon) of Peterstown; sisters, Patricia Shaffer, Susan Titlow and Janet Kirby; grandchildren, Joshua, Abigail, Adam and Madaline Stapler, Caleb Alderman, Jonathan and Ailena Bezek; many nieces and nephews.
A Private Family Funeral Service will be 12 p.m., Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Robert Underwood officiating. Burial will be 3 p.m., on Sunday at Clover Cemetery, Roane County.
A walk through visitation will be from 11 a.m., until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the Funeral Home. The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com