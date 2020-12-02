RODNEY ALAN NUTTER, 45, of Pace, Florida, passed away November 17, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Nutter was born in Fayette County, West Virginia on September 16, 1975 to David Lee Nutter and JoAnn Childers. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Steve Childers.
Rodney served his country admirably for 23 years. He served on many ships and foreign ports, having enlisted in 1996. He achieved the rank of Chief Petty Officer. His first ship was the USS Deyo and his last ship was the USS John C. Stennis. His last duty station was at the Navy Hospital - NAS Pensacola where he retired October 2019.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM, Monday, December 7, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will follow at 10:30 AM in Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel officiated by Rev. Adam Hatley. Burial will be held at 1:00 PM, with full military honors, at Salisbury National Cemetery at 501 Statesville Blvd in Salisbury, NC.
In addition to his parents and stepmother, Dixie Nutter, survivors include daughter, Sarah Nutter; sister, Angela Cunningham (John); nephews, Dillan, Alex, Micah Cunningham; and numerous cousins and friends.
Joshua 1:9 Have I not Commanded Thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, Neither thou be dismayed; For the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O.Box 22478, Oaklahoma City, OK 73123.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Nutter family.
