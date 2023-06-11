Thank you for Reading.

Rodney Dale Kuhn
SYSTEM

RODNEY DALE KUHN, 73, of Madison, WV went home to be with the Lord after a short illness.

Rodney served the Lord as a member of the Madison United Methodist Church. Rodney served in the United States Army and returned home to become an honor guard member of VFW Post 5578. Rodney was a member of UMWA Local Union 1503 and worked as an electrician at Harris #1 mines for 37 years. Rodney was elected to serve the Madison Community as a member of the Madison City Council for eight years. Rodney also served over 30 years of dedication to Madison Little League. Rodney loved and cherished every child that ever played or was a part of Madison Little League.

Tags

Recommended for you