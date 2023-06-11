RODNEY DALE KUHN, 73, of Madison, WV went home to be with the Lord after a short illness.
Rodney served the Lord as a member of the Madison United Methodist Church. Rodney served in the United States Army and returned home to become an honor guard member of VFW Post 5578. Rodney was a member of UMWA Local Union 1503 and worked as an electrician at Harris #1 mines for 37 years. Rodney was elected to serve the Madison Community as a member of the Madison City Council for eight years. Rodney also served over 30 years of dedication to Madison Little League. Rodney loved and cherished every child that ever played or was a part of Madison Little League.
Rodney is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Carolyn, daughters Rhonda (AB) Brown of Madison, Carla (Kevin) McKenzie of Hurricane, son Charles (Carrie) Kuhn of Madison, grandchildren Ally (Andrew) Boktor, Peyton Brown (fiancée Caroline Elkins), Mason, Kody and Luke McKenzie, Weston and Blayne Kuhn and great grandchild Aruka "RU" Boktor as well as a host of other family and friends.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents Lorenza and Pauline Kuhn.
Funeral services will be Monday, June 12, 2023 at 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Nathan Epling officiating. Burial will follow at Boone Memorial Park with military honors. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Friends may call from 6 - 8 p.m., on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the funeral home. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.