RODNEY DEE THAXTON 69, of Cross Lanes, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Rodney was born Nov. 4, 1953, in Charleston, WV a son of the late Russell L. and Mary W. Thaxton; brother, Dana Thaxton; nephew, Jacob Thaxton Washington; and brother-in-law, James Riffle.
He was a 1971 graduate of Nitro High School. As an ironworker, he retired from operating heavy equipment for the United Steelworkers Union Local 14614, where he worked on several roads and bridges across the state of West Virginia for more than 40 years. He also served as a trustee with the Steelworkers Union for more than 20 years.
Because he had the gift of gab, he never met a stranger and enjoyed traveling.
Rodney is survived by his wife, Maliwan Thaxton; brother, Jeffrey (Sandy) Thaxton of Tyler Mountain; sister, Kristina Thaxton Riffle of Nitro; son, Matthew Wade Thaxton of Tyler Mountain; daughter, Elana Kay (Todd) Novak of Freeport, FL; stepdaughter, Pirunphan Palasu of Thailand; stepson, Aniwat Wicha of Thailand; grandchildren, Mason Thaxton of Nitro and Alissa Thaxton of Huntington; nephews, Kevin (Emily) Kiser of Richmond, VA, and Jeremy (Annie) Thaxton Washington of Marmet; nieces, Lora (Gary) Abernathy of Loveland, OH, and Lindsay Kiser of Nitro.
A private memorial service was held by the family.
Bartlett Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Avenue St. Albans, WV was in charge of arrangements.