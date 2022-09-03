Rodney E. Ferrell Sep 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RODNEY E. FERRELL, of Garner, N.C., died Aug. 25 at his residence. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Price Cemetery. Handley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cemetery Price Garner Rodney E. Ferrell Graveside Service Funeral Home Residence Recommended for you Local Spotlight ROBERTRAWLINGSROBERT"ROBBIE"RA Harry Lee Daniels Blank Paul Douglas Cook Margaret Jeanette Essex Blank Dorothy May Harris Holmes Christina Mae Bays Blank Nathalie Anne Langsdorf Blank Kenneth Bowman Blank Shane Leslie Williamson Blank Ronald Wayne Shackelford Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 2, 2022 Daily Mail WV Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts Diane Tarantini: The Best Virginia Hills Julia and Laura: Stonewall Jackson’s tenacious mother and sister