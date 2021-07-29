RODNEY EUGENE EVANS, 39, of Nitro, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, at Grace Bible Church, Charleston. Friends and family may visit two hours prior to the service at Grace Bible Church, Charleston. At the family's request, masks will be required and everyone's temperature will be taken before entering the church. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. A full obituary may be viewed at www.kellerfuneralhome.net
