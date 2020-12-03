RODNEY H. O'DELL is a native of West Virginia, born in Greenbrier County but lived in Nicholas County for 85 of his 90 years. He was married for 66 years to former Evelyn Rae Perkins, they had four children, Sam and Kathy Lilly O'Dell of Summersville, Rhonda and the late Jeff Asbury, Summersville, Connie and Jim Rader of Canvas, and Tammy O'Dell of Summerville. He had 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Rodney graduated from Richwood High School in 1948 and attended West Virginia University. He served four years in the United States Navy Air Force aboard the USS Essex and Valley Forge aircraft carriers during the Korean War. After military he was employed by Imperial Smokeless Coal Company and later was an Agent for Kemper Insurance Company and owner of a local business.
In 1960, Rodney became interested in politics, served as Precinct Captain. In 1964 he was elected to the Office of Assessor of Nicholas County and served until he retired in 1989. He served as State Campaign Chairman of the Young Democratic Club of West Virginia and as Assistant to the President of Young Democrats of West Virginia. He was past president of both the West Virginia County Officials Association and the West Virginia Assessors Association. In both 1960 and 1976 he was a delegate to the national Democratic Convention and in 2007 was named Nicholas County Democrat of the Year and was honored at the Jefferson-Jackson Day Dinner. In 2010 Delegate Rodney H. O'Dell, appointed by Governor Manchin to fill the late Delegate Sam Argento's House seat, was sworn in by Speaker Rick Thompson in the House Chamber.
Rodney was active in civic affairs. He was a coach and President of Little League football, basketball, and baseball of Summersville for many years, was Past President and Member of the Board of Nicholas County Memorial Park and Nicholas County Fair Association. He was a member of Summersville Junior Chamber of Commerce, the Masonic Lodge for 45 years, Veteran of Foreign Wars, Moose, American Legion Post 97 of Richwood, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, and a member of the Summersville Baptist Church.
Rodney H. O'Dell cherished his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. His most rewarding accomplishment was his love for his family.
A special thanks to Dawn and all of Rodney's caregivers from his family.
Graveside services with military honors and Masonic Rites will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday December 5th at the End of the Trail Cemetery in Clintonville with Pastor Dana Gatewood officiating. Covid restrictions will be followed.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements. E-Condolences: watersfuneralchapel@frontier.com