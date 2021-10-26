RODNEY KEITH FOX, age 81, of Ansted, formerly of Montgomery, died October 22, 2021, after he lost a courageous battle with COVID. He was born in Smithers on March 11, 1940, to the late Lowell and Edith Thompson Fox. He was also preceded in death by his former wife and mother of his children Betty Fox, son Rodney K. Fox, Jr., brother Robert Fox, and sister Patty Polson.
He was a graduate of West Virginia Institute of Technology and owner and operator of Fox Auto Supply of Smithers. Rodney touched many lives throughout his life here on earth. He was an avid old car enthusiast and specializing in Hemi-Mopar muscle cars.
He is survived by his life partner Linda Aguilar, sons, Rodney S. Fox of Mount Carbon, Robert G. Fox of Ansted, brother, Ronald Fox of Montgomery, sisters, Sandra Hutchinson of Chesapeake, Sharon Hornsby of Hopewell, VA., Jean Zelenak of Huntersville, NC, Becky Mooney of Southport, NC, Debbie Lawson on Anchorage, Alaska, and grandson, Michael Fox of Mount Carbon, WV.
He was a great father and loved by many people.
Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 28, at O'Dell Funeral, Montgomery with Rev. Joe Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park in London. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com