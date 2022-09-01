RODNEY KENNETH THAXTON, 72, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at home after a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
He was the son of the late Hansel and Roxalee Thaxton.
Rodney was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish, but his greatest love was for Jesus Christ and leading people to the Lord.
He worked as a construction laborer, where he was a powderman, working on West Virginia's interstate system and the WV Turnpike.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth "Ken" Thaxton.
Rodney will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Debbie Thaxton; whom he spent 45 years of his life with; daughter, Lisa Thaxton of Cross Lanes; son, Richie Thaxton and his wife Brandi of Charleston; sisters, Joyce Jordan of South Charleston and Sherry Breeden and her husband Bill of Cross Lanes; grandsons, Hayden Thaxton of Hurricane and Jayden Hill of Cross Lanes; and granddaughters, Jaylee Hill of Cross Lanes and Addi Thaxton of Charleston.
A special thank you to Cheryl Bryce, the Hospice nurse, along with the other staff members who showed the upmost compassion to Rodney.
A visitation to celebrate Rodney's life will be held from 11 a.m., to 12:30 p.m., on Friday, September 2, at North Charleston Baptist Church, Charleston, with Pastor Dave Carney officiating. A private family service will follow.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.