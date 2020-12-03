Rodney Lee Hale
RODNEY LEE HALE, 78, of Alum Creek, WV went to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at home.
Rodney was a graduate of Hamlin High School and a 1967 graduate of Morris Harvey College. He retired from Boilermakers Local Union 667 and recently received his 45 year union membership pin.
This past summer, Rod was gloriously saved and was a changed man, spending his days learning all he could from studying the Bible. He was a wonderful provider who loved his family and sacrificed in many ways, working long hours but always having time to give guidance to his children.
His happiest moments were when his children and grandchildren were with him. If it were up to him, he would have had them with him at all times.
Rod was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Hale, Jr; and his mother and stepdad Olivene & George Chandler, Jr.
He will be greatly missed by the love of his life, Judy Hale; son, Lee; daughter, Leah Hale; three grandchildren, Jacob, Lilly, and Lainey; and sister, Sharon Chandler.
Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, WV with Pastor George Chandler officiating. Burial will be at Orchard Hills Memory Garden, Yawkey, WV. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Rod's caregivers, Deanna Wandling and Beverly Myers.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.