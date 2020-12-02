RODNEY LEE HALE, 78, of Alum Creek went to be with the Lord Monday, December 1, 2020 at home. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Curry Funeral Home Chapel, Alum Creek. Burial will be at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey, WV. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
