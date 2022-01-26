ROGER ALLEN ATKINS, age 65, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, January 21, 2022.
Roger was born in Charleston, WV on June 16, 1956, to Shirley J. Atkins and the late Lyle R. Atkins. He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from George Washington High School in 1975. He was a current employee for Frontier where he had been employed since 1978 (44 years). Roger was an active member of TEROC and board president for over ten years.
He was preceded in death by sister, Merri Mallory (Bernie) and his father.
Roger is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Teresa B. Atkins; son, Dustin L. Atkins; son, Levi A. Atkins; mother, Shirley J. Atkins; sister, Sarah Jarrett (Jeff); brother, Jeff Atkins (Louann); sister, Janet Cogswell (Richard); nephew, B.J. Mallory; nephew, Jeffrey Atkins (Santana); niece, Amanda Malone; niece, Amber Woods (Troy); nephew, Phillip Malone (Tiffany); great niece, Angelynn Pauley; great niece, Oaklyn Woods.
There will be a private family memorial service to honor Roger's life with Rev. Zach Young offciating. Burial will be at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.