Roger Allen Ritchie Sr.
ROGER ALLEN RITCHIE SR., 69 of Fairdale, WV passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley, WV following a long illness. He was born on April 26, 1952 in Charleston, WV to the late Pete Ritchie and Gay "Adkins" Ritchie.

Roger was a retired Coal Miner of 42 years, working for several companies: Eastern Associated Coal, Peabody Coal, Patriot Coal, Rivers Edge and Gateway Eagle. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, spending time with family and grandkids. He loved a good baseball game or boxing match on TV, along with a good old fashion Barrett Jackson Car Show.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his late wife, Debra Hall Ritchie, (3) Sisters: Frances Browning Hopper, Shirley Bratton, Sandra Howell, and (2) Brothers: Billy Ritchie and Jim Ritchie.

Those left who will miss him dearly are his daughter: Staci Bratcher (Cliff), Son: Roger Ritchie Jr., (2) brothers: Joe Ritchie (Laney), Paul Ritchie (Viola), (1) sister: Sharon White, (6) grandsons: Wm. Patrick Bratcher, Alex Ritchie, Thomas Bratcher, Isaak Ritchie, Nicholas Ritchie, Andrew Ritchie. (2) granddaughters: Daysha Mills and Reese Ritchie. (3) great grandsons: Parker Bratcher, Malaki Mills and Jackson Bratcher. (1) great granddaughter: Kaylyn Bratcher. Along with many nieces, nephews, and special friends.

As Per Roger's request there will be a graveside service at the Pineview Cemetery in Orgas, WV at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, with his brother Joe Ritchie speaking.

Arrangements are being handled by the Armstrong Funeral Home in Whitesville, WV.

