ROGER ALLEN RITCHIE, JR. a proud decorated veteran of the United States Army seeing action in Bosnia, passed away at the age of 46 on December 2, 2021, at CAMC General following a sudden stroke.
Roger was born on April 26, 1975, in Madison, WV to the late Roger Allen Ritchie, Sr. and Debra Hall Ritchie.
Roger had been a coal miner for most of his young life working in multiple locations with the most current being Arch Coal located in Eccles, WV.
Roger enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved to go fishing and watch his favorite football team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Roger was also a member of the band "Black Damp" to which he was so proud of. Roger had a natural gifted ability for music.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Pete and Gay Adkins Ritchie; maternal grandparents William Buford and Janet Lockhart Hall; along with multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Those left to cherish his loving, caring, and funny memory is his wife Rhonda Ritchie; sons Alex, Isaak, Nicholas, and Andrew Ritchie; step-son Tyler Lucas; daughter Reese Ritchie; step-daughters Brooke and Bailey Shumate, McKenzie Pegram and Daysha Mills; grandchildren Jaxon and Addison Ritchie and one on the way; step-grandchildren Noah and Malaki; sister Staci (Cliff) Bratcher; nephews Patrick and Thomas Bratcher; great-niece Kaylyn Bratcher; great-nephews Parker and Jackson Bratcher; along with several uncles, aunts, cousins, and special friends.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, December 7, from 11 a.m. - noon at Melton Mortuary. A celebration of Roger's life will begin at noon with interment and honors to follow services at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery located at 130 Academy Dr., Dunbar, WV.