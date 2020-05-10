ROGER ARLEN GLENN, age 86, of Smithers, died May 8, 2020. He was born August 9, 1933, to Billie and Oscar Glenn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Rose Lee Stabagi Glenn.
Surviving is his brother, Clinton of Ohio, and his sisters, Sue Higginbotham of California and Nancy of Bulroy of Nevada.
Before retiring, Roger was a barber in Smithers for fifty years. Roger was a member of the Immaculate Conception / St. Anthony Catholic Parish.
As per his request, he was cremated and there will be no visitation or service at this time.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.