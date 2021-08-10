ROGER B. FISHER, 71, of Ravenswood, passed away August 3, 2021 at Edgewood Manor in Lucasville, OH following a long illness.
Roger was born June 8, 1950 in Charleston, son of the late James Weston and Garnett Viola Williams Fisher.
He was a 1968 graduate of Ripley High School and Graduated from West Virginia State College with a Degree in Business Administration. He also Studied Economics & Finance at West Virginia University where he obtained a Master's Degree. While at West Virginia State College he was a member of the ROTC and later served in the US Army acquiring the rank of Captain. Roger was stationed in Lawton, Oklahoma, Fort Benning, Georgia and Belvoir, Virginia. He served as a Jackson County Commissioner from 1981 to 1986 and was President of the Commission during part of his tenure. Roger was employed at Kaiser Aluminum as a Payroll Supervisor and retired from the United States Treasury as a Financial Analyst. Following that he wanted to stay active and became a School Bus Driver for Jackson County Schools.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Lola Schwartz Fisher and his little dog and friend "Tinkerbell."
Surviving family include 1 uncle, Edwin P. Fisher of Boynton Beach. FL; and several cousins.
A graveside service with Military Honors provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard will be held at noon, Thursday, August 12 at the Fairplain Cemetery, Ripley. The graveside service will be officiated by Pastor Herman Robinson.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com