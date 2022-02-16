ROGER CLAY LYNCH, of Dunbar, died on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Stonerise Transitional Care from complications of Alzheimer's. He was 87.
Roger was born in Charleston, WV, on December 14, 1934 to Frank M. and Mildred Kathleen Spears Lynch. He was well-known throughout the Charleston area as an outspoken and active member of the community, with a hearty laugh, a deep and cheerful voice, and a gift for telling stories.
Roger grew up in Charleston and Dunbar, West Virginia, and graduated from Charleston High School in 1954. He started a lifetime practice of serving others by enlisting and serving in three branches of the service, starting with the US Army Reserves, followed by the US Army, and finally the US Air Force. For many years, he also served various roles at both the state and local level within the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and during the Christmas season, he could be seen portraying Santa Claus for children's groups, nursing homes, and other special events throughout the Valley.
Over the years, Roger could be found working at many places throughout the Valley. Many people knew him from almost 30 years at Charleston Paint Center, or from his 12 years of driving taxi for C&H. Following his retirement from driving cab at the age of 75, he worked for another eight years as a night security guard for BB&T in downtown Charleston. In his spare time, he enjoyed studying early American history, art,and classic cars. He considered himself to be a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
One of his proudest accomplishments has been his commitment to volunteer service as a member of the Honor Guard at the Donel C. Kinard Memorial Veteran's Cemetery in Institute, starting in 2012, where he also led services as a Chaplain from 2017 to 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Sayre Lynch; their daughter, Rachel Clae Lynch; his parents, Frank and Mildred Lynch; and his sister, Mary Margaret Moore, of Houston, Texas.
He is survived by his children, Perry & Jessica Lynch of Columbia, MD and Victoria & Allen Griffin of Dunbar; granddaughter, Kathryn Grace Lynch; and an Uncle, Dorsey & Nancy Spears, of Mason OH. He also leaves behind a legacy of love to his 'adopted children and grandchildren,' including son, Stacey McDaniel of Elkview; and grandsons Zane Alexander & Wyatt Clay Nottingham of Yuma, AZ and Brandon Meiklejohn of Baltimore, MD. He also leaves behind an amazing number of cousins, nieces, nephews, and good friends who will miss him greatly.
Roger's humor, faith, unwavering optimism, and gift of gab will be greatly missed. Please join his family and friends for a funeral service, to be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 18, at Keller Funeral Home in Dunbar. Burial will follow in Creston Cemetery, Evans.
Family may visit from 11 to 1 p.m. on Friday, February 18, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
The family requests a mask be worn at all times.