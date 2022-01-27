Roger Dale Bellomy Jan 27, 2022 21 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROGER DALE BELLOMY 65 of Branchland, passed away: January 24, 2022. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Service Roger Dale Bellomy Funeral Home Wv Hamlin Arrangement Date Recommended for you Local Spotlight Gordon Blaine Grant Blank Cecilia Rye Boggs Blank Terry Dean Asbury Orville Ray McGraw Joan Ashmore Blank Ella Juanita Bailey Scott Nancy Sue Nease Dolores Mae Carlson Bonnie Jean Linn Blank Nathan McCallister Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 27, 2022 Daily Mail WV County EMTs, paramedics are 'worn-out and short-handed' Communities could lose emergency ambulance service Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding in West Virginia Two WV towns pool resources to invigorate community Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes