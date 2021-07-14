Thank you for Reading.

ROGER DALE DRODDY, 73, of Dunbar, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 2, 2021, at CAMC General Hospital. A visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m., on Saturday, July 17, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. There is no service scheduled at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

