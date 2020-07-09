ROGER DALE GOOD, 68, of Charleston, WV, passed away on July 7, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston.
Born on July 2, 1952, in Charleston, he was the son of Perry and Alice Casto Good. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Good, and his sister, Linda Kanniard.
Roger enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son, who was his best friend.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Becky Good of Charleston; son, Brian (Katie) Good, and soon to be grandson, Chance Roger; brothers, Earl Good and John Good of Charleston, WV, Joe Good of Napier, WV, Vernon Good and Mike Good, both of Sissonville; sisters, Donna Cobb of Sissonville, WV, Dianna Savilla of Hurricane, WV, and Denise Harrison of Sissonville, WV; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 10, at New Prospect Baptist Church in Sissonville, WV.
Cuningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.