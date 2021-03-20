ROGER DALE HARRIS, 70, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, formerly of Cross Lanes died March 16, 2021. Service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 22, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes, WV. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
