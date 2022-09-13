ROGER DALE HARRISON, 70, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, passed away on September 4, 2022.
ROGER DALE HARRISON, 70, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, passed away on September 4, 2022.
He was born on December 24, 1951, to Henry and Evelyn Harrison.
Roger graduated from Nitro High School and went on to receive his bachelor's degree in English from Morris Harvey College. He was employed by Appalachian Power Co. for many wonderful years as a meter electrician.
He married the love of his life Ginger in 1975 and they lived in Cross Lanes where they raised their children Megan and Adam. In 2019 Roger and Ginger moved to Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, where they enjoyed going to the beach and spending time with friends and family. Roger also enjoyed traveling with Ginger, reading, listening to music, playing the guitar and working on cars.
He was the most loving husband, father, brother and son a family could ask for and a good friend to all. He was a giving, caring and selfless soul.
Roger was preceded in death by his daughter, Megan Harrison; father, Henry Harrison; father-in-law, Newt Coleman; mother-in-law, Margaret Ann Coleman; and sister-in-law, Jill Anne Miller.
Roger is survived by his wife, Ginger Harrison; son, Adam Harrison of Longmont, Colorado; mother, Evelyn Harrison of Scott Depot; brothers Phil Harrison (Vickie) of Winfield; and Mark Harrison of Nitro; and many other loved ones.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to YWCA Sojourner's Shelter, 1418 Washington St. East, Charleston, WV 25301. Website: ywcacharleston.org.
