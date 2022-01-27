ROGER DALE ROBERTS, "HORSE SHOE", 74, of Alkol, WV went home to be with the Lord on January 23, 2022 at home.
He was a Christian and a retired coal miner of UMWA Hobet Local Union 2286.
He was the son of the late Sebert and Opal Lovejoy Roberts. He was also preceded in death by his first wife Rosie Lovejoy; his daughter Tamara Roberts and Cornell Roberts Harless; brothers Okey "Wayne" Roberts and Terry "Lane" Roberts; sister Carrie McClure.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Griffith Roberts; children: Betty (Kenny) Loftis, Deanna Wandling (Joe), Roger (Lori) Roberts, Opal (Buck) Cantley, Chris (Rachel) Roberts, Terry (Audra) Roberts, and Tamara Griffith; grandchildren: Nicole (Roger) Arnold, Steven (Lindsey) Harless, Josh (Emma) Harless, Eddie Wandling, Dillon Wandling, Katelyn (Clay) Hale, Ally Brown, Brady, Brent, and Brilee Roberts, Nicolas, Tyler Roberts, Ethan and Emma Roberts; great grandchildren: Brayden and Preston Arnold, Landon, Colt and Carlee Harless, and Mason and Emmit Harless; siblings, Helen (Wayne) Thompson, Enos (Connie) Roberts, Susie Elkins, Russell "Bucky" (Misty) Roberts; and sister in law, Helen Roberts.
The family would also like to give a special thank you to Hospice Care and Melissa Sigmon, Monica Linville, and Cecil Hager, Jr., we appreciate your kindness. Also thanks to our special neighbors Shorty and Rita Lovejoy.
Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, January 27 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Pastor Jody Pauley and Pastor Kevin Workman officiating. Burial will follow in Roberts Lovejoy Cemetery, Spurlockville, WV.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time.
Due to Covid please wear a mask when attending the visitation and the service.