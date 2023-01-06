Roger Dale Johnson Jan 6, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGER DALE JOHNSON 68 of Chesapeake passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Johnson family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roger Dale Johnson Memorial Service Funeral Home Pass Away Chesapeake Date Recommended for you Local Spotlight Michael Lee Crowder Nancy Carol Waugh Redman David Alston Michael Frederick Goff Norman Ray “Tootsie” Wagner Redman David Alston Marilyn "Susie" Fridley Mary Lorentz Conley Canfield Constance E. Miller Kenneth Allen Parsons Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 6, 2023 Daily Mail WV Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway Bringing 'Bigs' and 'Littles' together Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas. Letters from teens From St. Nicholas to Sinterklaas: demythologizing Santa