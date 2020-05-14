ROGER DALE LEGG, 59, of Charleston, passed away May 10, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
He was born December 16, 1960, in Richwood, a son of the late Jimmy and Betty Loudermilk Legg.
He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, LaDona and Aaron Collins, and their children Amaya and Morgan Collins; one son, Christopher Legg, and his daughter Hattie Belle Legg; one sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Dean Clark.
He was an avid lover of all animals and loved helping people.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV, 25311.
Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.