ROGER "DALE" MCCORMICK, 70, of Alum Creek went home to be with the Lord Saturday, January 30, 2021 at CAMC Memorial after a short illness. Dale will be laid to rest in a private service at Graceland Memorial Park with Pastor Charles Sisk officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brier Creek Baptist Church 6785 Brounland Road, Alum Creek, WV 25003. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
