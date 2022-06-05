After a prolonged illness, ROGER DALE "PEEWEE" VINT, 75, of Wharton, WV departed this earth on June 3, 2022.
Roger was a proud veteran of the United States Army 18th Engineer Brigade serving in the Vietnam Conflict. Those who knew him understood the importance of flying his flag high and his love of Bald Eagles. His patriotism was unmatched. From his participation in Veteran's Day Programs, his display of fireworks on the Fourth of July, to his signature Veteran's Cap which you rarely saw him without. There was no doubt about the love he had for his country or the love he had for his family.
Roger was the son of the late Howard Roger Vint and Sylvia Hope Paynter of Van. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Curt Vint and Herbie Vint; and sister Diane Vint Peters.
Roger leaves behind the love of his life, his wife of 53 years, Ruth Marie Robinson Vint. His love for her was unwavering and a testament to true love. They loved to travel, from taking cruises to touring the East Coast and traveling out West. Roger also leaves behind his constant companion, his dash hound, Gracie. Roger was the proud father of three children, son Mark Vint and wife Janet, son Steve Vint and his wife Nicole, and daughter Misty Price and husband Todd. He leaves behind his grandchildren Isabella and Cooper Vint, Allison and Maggie Price, Lucas Vint, and honorary grandson Cavin "Calvin" White. Whether it was a school function or a sporting event they never had to look far to find him. His grandchildren always knew that he was there bursting with pride at their accomplishments.
Roger additionally leaves behind his brothers, Michael Vint, Randal Vint (Sherie), and Scotty Vint (Sandy); and sisters, Kay Vance (Paul), Donna Vint, Debbie Vint Sansom (Willard), and Sharon Vint White (Ozark).
While our family was not ready to let him go, we do know that he is with our everlasting Father. He shared with us that he was right with the Lord and for us to not worry about his salvation. "But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint." Isaiah 40-31
Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 7 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Tom Price and Scotty Elswick officiating. Burial will follow at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV with military honors by Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578 of Madison, WV.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m., on Tuesday until service time.
