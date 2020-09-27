Essential reporting in volatile times.

ROGER DALE PETTRY, 74, of Pratt, WV went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held Wednesday afternood, Sept. 30, at 2 p.m., in the Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville, WV. Interment will follow in the Wheeling Cemetery Arnett, WV. The visitation will be 1 hour before the service.