ROGER DALE PETTRY, 74, of Pratt, WV went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held Wednesday afternood, Sept. 30, at 2 p.m., in the Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville, WV. Interment will follow in the Wheeling Cemetery Arnett, WV. The visitation will be 1 hour before the service.
