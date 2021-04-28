ROGER DALE WOLFE, Heaven gained another angel on April 26, 2021 when Roger Dale Wolfe, 63, of Charleston, WV, passed away at Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston after a long illness.
Born May 20, 1957 in Charleston, he was the son of the late Webster and Myrtle Hackney Wolfe. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Roger retired after 13 years from McJunkin Appalachian (MRC Global) in Hurricane as a warehouse manager. He loved hunting and wood working and left behind many treasured keepsakes for his family.
Roger will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 42 years, Ginger Myers Wolfe; daughter, Teresa Ratliff of Ripley, WV; grandchildren, Breanna, Carisa and Chase Ratliff; sister, Carol (Ronald) Myers of Sissonville, and his niece and nephew, Rhonda (Nate) Dawson and Ronald (Carlene Mullen Rhodes) Myers II.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Cunningham Parker Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, with Chaplain Gary Coffey, officiating. The family will welcome friends at 11 a.m. prior to services.
A private family burial will be held at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Pocatalico, WV.
Memorial contributions may be made in Roger's honor to the American Cancer Society at https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/in-loving-memory-of-roger-dale-wolfe-american-cancer-society/5522/
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com