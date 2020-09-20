ROGER DEAN CASTLE, 67, of Wharton went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his residence with his family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Roger was a graduate of Van High School and enjoyed cheering on the Bulldogs. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed tending to his garden each summer with his best friend, Thomas Nichols while Garnet Nichols always had a place for him at her dinner table. He found great joy in time spent with family, including his wife Mary Beth, four children, and nine grandchildren. When not spending time with family, his favorite place to be was the baseball diamond. He coached Little League in the Wharton and Van communities for several years, played softball each summer into his thirties, and loved to cheer on the Cincinnati Reds and New York Yankees. He attended Barrett Church of the Nazarene.
Roger was a coal miner for 42 years having work for Eastern Associated Coal Company, Armco Coal Company and then retiring from Patriot Coal Company.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; Curtis and Ina Castle, brothers; Charles and Bobby Castle, sisters; Billie Jean Doyle, Jewell Bailey and Bonnie Adkins, Mother and Father-In Law William and Mildred Miller, and great nieces Carrie Miller and Sydnee Coen.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Mary Beth Castle of Wharton, sons Matthew (Jennifer) of Rock Creek, OH and Corey (Tia) of Chapmanville, daughters Jamie Beth Gore (Jeffrey) of Inwood and Brandi Ickes (Andrew) of Salem, VA; grandchildren Jacob, Colby, Kaelyn, Kameron, Annie, Graham, Chance, Lainey and Leigh; brothers, Jesse (Patsy), Jimmy (Susan) and Gene (Jeanene), and sisters; Sue Pridemore, Ann Brady, and Betty Penix, and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family has requested that you wear a mask and social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and services.
Private funeral service will be held for the family at 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, at Barrett Church of the Nazarene, 827 Glen Drive, Wharton, WV with Pastor Mervin Smith officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the private funeral service for the family at the Church.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Paul Vance, Mervin Smith, and Tony Miller for their care to the family over Roger's illness. The family would also like to give a special thanks to Dr. Kevin Hill with Boone Memorial Hospital, Robin Moore and Joey Smith with the Van Pharmacy for all there continued care over Roger's illness and Dr. Scott Coen for all his professional advice during their time of need.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to Dignity Hospice, P.O. Box 4304, Chapmanville, WV 25508 or made online at https://www.dignitywv.org/give-back.html.
You may visit Roger's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
